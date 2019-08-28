As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Share Value Rose, Pettee Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $319,300; Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $27.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.72. About 75,916 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 3.94 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Pushes for Renewed Tax Breaks on Electric Vehicles; 04/04/2018 – GM ISSUES STATEMENT ON U.S./CHINA TRADE; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 19/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Sixers Rumors: Former GM Believes Philly Poised To Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo, Other Superstars, The Ringer; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 25,468 shares. Laurion Management LP accumulated 0.02% or 8,678 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 6,483 shares in its portfolio. 4,700 were accumulated by Midas Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 27,015 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 0.31% or 2,841 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett Co has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 17 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd reported 10,527 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,251 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 2,428 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 0.04% or 1,044 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Co reported 33,192 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 24 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc owns 0.03% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 173,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,580 shares. Barnett & has invested 4.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1.08 million are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation. City Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 945,390 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 411,176 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 63,820 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.45 million shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Addison Capital has 33,447 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Co stated it has 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 159,620 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Gru. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6.05M shares.

