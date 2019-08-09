As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pettee Investors Has Cut Position; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Lowered Position by $952,864 as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $104.59. About 448,901 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $209.91. About 28,215 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Geode Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.02% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 19,099 shares. Midas Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Highvista Strategies Lc stated it has 1,200 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 1,868 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.19% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated LP owns 138,380 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 2,462 shares. Charter Trust Com holds 1,673 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Td Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 27 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A invested in 55 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 77,896 shares. 180,206 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 574,009 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 347,261 are owned by Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Foundry Ptnrs accumulated 11,347 shares. 120,386 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.53 million shares. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,440 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Colony Grp Llc stated it has 0.79% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Morgan Stanley owns 784,073 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% or 12,184 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7 shares. Columbus Circle reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).