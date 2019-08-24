As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Share Price Rose, Pettee Investors Has Decreased Holding; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by $1.14 Million

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.27. About 276,383 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA’s STEM + Families Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Carlos Aguayo Promoted to General Manager of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ San Diego Shipyard – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials For National Security Cutter Midgett – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Hosts â€œSigning Dayâ€ For Shipbuilder Academy Graduates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 6,597 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.4% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 6,376 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 11,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,291 were accumulated by Boston Limited Liability Corporation. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). The Hawaii-based Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.61% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 494,024 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Boston Prtn owns 512,597 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Moreover, Element Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 992 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 5,485 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 54 shares.