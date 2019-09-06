As Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Share Price Rose, Pettee Investors Decreased by $319,300 Its Stake; Coe Capital Management Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL)

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $215.15. About 97,104 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789)

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 10.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares to 53,769 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

