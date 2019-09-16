As Huntington Ingalls (HII) Market Value Rose, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Upped Position by $431,200; Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 233.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 160,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 229,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 68,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 639,588 shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $35M; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 24/05/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Pharmacokinetic Data for GOCOVRI™ in Clinical Pharmacokinetics; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.3 – 58km W of Adamas, Greece; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $222.87. About 141,560 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact

