As Huntington Bancshares I (HBAN) Share Price Rose, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Its Position; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Has Upped by Smart Portfolios Llc

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1377.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 11,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 12,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579,000, up from 836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares I (HBAN) by 104.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 402,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 788,502 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 385,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 9.08 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worl (NYSE:VAC) by 18,342 shares to 68,433 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,959 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 724,787 shares. 2.33 million are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability. Alphamark Limited Liability owns 1,349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 442,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 600,743 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Moreover, Bbt Cap Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mufg Americas holds 0.08% or 229,350 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fjarde Ap owns 251,038 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 247,493 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Basswood Mgmt Llc invested in 306,684 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sarl reported 12,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 192,388 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.37 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 49,966 shares to 34,871 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

