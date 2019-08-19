As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Valuation Rose, Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $302,772; As Envestnet (ENV) Share Price Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.86 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 218,672 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 4.50M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 782 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.48% or 376,870 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 9,766 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 369 shares. 473,825 are owned by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.07% or 519,806 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 18,256 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 912,274 shares. 30,445 were reported by Advisory Inc. Fort Washington Oh owns 0.16% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 220,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 15,477 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 175,198 shares. Eaton Vance has 227,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl reported 82 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 28,995 shares.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FinancialApps Files Complaint Against Envestnet (ENV) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.62 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd owns 33,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management has 0.49% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Farmers holds 0.31% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 85,056 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 9,804 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.69M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Com reported 2,676 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 15.98 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 152,727 shares. Kentucky-based Hl Finance Svcs has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 858,966 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,751 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 42,782 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Huntington Bank sees no recession immediately ahead â€“ but it’s shoring up nonetheless – Columbus Business First” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.