As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Valuation Declined, Capital International LTD Cut Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Holding by $379,095

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $354.2. About 431,057 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 166,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 187,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 653,308 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $331.71M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019.