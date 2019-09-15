As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Position by $5.66 Million; Mengis Capital Management Cut Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) as Shares Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 149.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 435,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 728,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 292,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 11.40M shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qcm Cayman Limited accumulated 12,017 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 86.47M shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc reported 22,770 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 291,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 505,391 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 16,176 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Western reported 3.54% stake. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 33,372 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Keating Counselors reported 25,042 shares stake. 919,059 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Manchester Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 1,000 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8,887 shares to 256,937 shares, valued at $31.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 23,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,901 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 42,773 shares to 69,013 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere And Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 24,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

