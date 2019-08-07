As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $814,800; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Price Declined, Atika Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.38 Million

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.24 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 5.94 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers reported 3,065 shares. Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp reported 174,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,754 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Temasek Hldg (Private) Limited invested in 1.24% or 5.17 million shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.04% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 86,995 shares. Regions Fincl reported 400 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 93,692 shares. Fosun holds 74,800 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.17% or 875,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 22,897 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0.21% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1.54 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 19,701 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

