As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Stake by $814,800; Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Raised Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 8.54 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 642,758 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,532 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.86 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Friday, May 17.