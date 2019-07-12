As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Price Declined, Palouse Capital Management Decreased Stake; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 4.81 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 487,376 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. 18,000 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 3.71M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 227,254 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 33,658 shares. 133 were reported by Paragon Cap Management Ltd Co. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 52,239 shares. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 0.14% or 25,042 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Summit Finance Strategies owns 16,272 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc holds 82,369 shares. Wms Partners Lc holds 18,158 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). First Merchants stated it has 46,695 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 243,831 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $338.15M for 10.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

