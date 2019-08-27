As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Valuation Rose, Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Holding by $951,876; Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Boosted Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $723,948

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 5,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 121,964 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, up from 116,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 761,498 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 2604.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 79,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 82,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 1.21 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares to 524 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International Inc (NYSE:EIX) by 17,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 95,531 shares. 40,592 were accumulated by Sei. Transamerica Financial Advsr accumulated 72 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested in 5,253 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 27.18M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Horan Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 860 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 15.06 million shares. Paloma Mngmt has 81,239 shares. Cap Interest Ca accumulated 0.06% or 20,497 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 19,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.31% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 10,000 were reported by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 479,298 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2.61M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.