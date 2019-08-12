As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $814,800; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Martin Currie LTD Has Upped by $307,940 Its Holding

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 3,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $25.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1782. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 4.41 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RNLC Analyst Target Price: $25 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Loan Growth Support Huntington’s (HBAN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 50,745 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 52,388 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 167,908 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79.52M shares. 604,058 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1.94M shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 11,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust holds 0.07% or 16,941 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Smith Salley And Assocs invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bowen Hanes And Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 810,300 shares or 1.68% of the stock.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.62M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares to 327,500 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares to 225,954 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,779 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).