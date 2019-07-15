As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Position by $325,428; Cummins (CMI) Holder S&T Bank Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $170.73. About 152,662 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 1.44M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.53M for 9.83 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 35,438 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 1,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 6,177 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 112,414 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,428 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,475 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 39,500 shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 11,410 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Millennium Lc invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kwmg Limited Liability reported 24 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 35,096 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11,967 shares to 71,790 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E had sold 18,510 shares worth $249,700 on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 657,263 shares. 6.28 million are held by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 25,331 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,676 shares. Beach Counsel Pa has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Victory Management Inc owns 1.24M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 35,401 shares. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Zebra Cap Limited Liability accumulated 25,856 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amp Cap Ltd invested in 291,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 294,000 are owned by Korea Invest Corporation. Mai Management reported 35,143 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).