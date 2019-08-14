As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Valuation Rose, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $405,924; Wedbush Securities Has Raised Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.07 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 9.58M shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.36 million for 9.45 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs stated it has 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Charles Schwab Management, a California-based fund reported 7.68 million shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 77,604 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.58% or 331,766 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 9,804 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 788,502 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 211,483 shares. 79.52M were reported by Fmr Lc. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Scotia Capital reported 33,174 shares. Cleararc has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Salem Counselors Inc owns 400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 35,401 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

