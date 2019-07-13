As Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Shares Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Trimmed by $405,924 Its Stake; Kiltearn Partners Llp Position in Autozone (AZO) Has Cut by $13.86 Million as Shares Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 10.22M shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 13,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.70 million, down from 120,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.86M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,310 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,409 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 211,483 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 56,803 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 19,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 496,865 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Capital Sarl owns 12,995 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Inc owns 3.41M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 243,831 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.17% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,150 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. 18,510 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares with value of $249,700 were sold by Thompson Mark E.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 12,730 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 157,004 shares. Truepoint Inc has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,168 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.83% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Junto Cap Management LP invested 2.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fmr Lc holds 0.18% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 79 shares. Broad Run Investment Ltd reported 6,522 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 3,700 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com. Elm Limited Co holds 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 210 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 13 shares.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares to 4.63 million shares, valued at $201.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).