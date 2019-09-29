As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Stock Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Lifted Position; Southwest Airls (LUV) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls (LUV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 26,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 202,644 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, down from 228,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: EMERGENCY LANDING: A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia Internat…; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Five-Yr Agreement Includes Terms for Updated Work Rules, Improved Wages and Benefits; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST INSPECTING FAN BLADES AFTER APRIL 17 ENGINE FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 839,869 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 51,283 shares to 91,707 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in 4/1/22 (Prn).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 975,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.