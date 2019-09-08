As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Stock Price Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Position; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holding Boosted by Cannell Capital Llc

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 455,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 894,294 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.58 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 989,414 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 713,975 shares traded or 82.72% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Menta Capital Ltd Co reported 11,570 shares. Legal & General Group Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 15,425 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel holds 0.04% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 50,000 shares. 259,301 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,787 shares. Cannell Cap Lc stated it has 1.79M shares. 451,011 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Moreover, Aqr Cap Lc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 58,501 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 60,980 shares. 876,203 were reported by Portolan Cap Mgmt. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 1.77M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 93,224 shares to 427,699 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 543,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Group has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 3,278 shares. Northern Corporation has 998,963 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 250 shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 4,825 shares. 97,472 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. City Hldg holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.09% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cambridge Com invested in 0.03% or 4,594 shares. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 741 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Fund Mgmt reported 108,131 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il holds 0.64% or 54,025 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 32 shares. Verition Fund owns 0.04% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 9,410 shares. 19,204 are held by Laffer.

