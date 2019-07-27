As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Share Price Declined, Hrt Financial Lowered Position by $1.08 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Has Boosted Schweitzer (SWM) Position

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 68.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 10,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,838 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 15,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.94. About 461,071 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 22.80% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 86,723 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 320 shares to 1,215 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 501,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.