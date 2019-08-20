As Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Market Valuation Rose, Westpac Banking Cut Stake; Wynnefield Capital Holds Stake in Landec (LNDC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 40,749 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Landec 3Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 546 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 147,753 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 billion, down from 148,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 340,966 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Thb Asset has invested 1.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Carroll Associate Inc holds 0% or 200 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Assetmark holds 0% or 6 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.06% or 203,457 shares in its portfolio. 900 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 8,073 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc accumulated 0.11% or 232,920 shares. 186,630 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 13,980 shares. Walthausen & Co Ltd Liability holds 1.72% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 120,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 7,483 shares. Penn Cap Management Com reported 271,531 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 13,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,333 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,930 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 9,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 12,280 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,054 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 6,869 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Korea-based Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 4 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Shelton Cap Management holds 1,034 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 5,426 shares.