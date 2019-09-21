As Humana (HUM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed by $9.69 Million Its Stake; As Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) Valuation Declined, Holder Tobam Boosted Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 36,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 2,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581,000, down from 38,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks

Tobam increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,887 shares to 121,511 shares, valued at $25.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 33,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,134 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 94,010 shares to 102,551 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,382 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.45 million for 14.97 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

