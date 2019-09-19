As Humana (HUM) Valuation Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Lifted Holding; Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Its Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 567.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,780 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $273.13. About 626,673 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,042 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 11,994 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William Il owns 3,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 24,127 shares. Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 281,286 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Monetary Incorporated accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 22 shares. Moreover, Cap has 1.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10.03M shares. 8,766 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Communications. Millennium Ltd holds 0.22% or 719,733 shares in its portfolio. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 111,915 shares. Caprock Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 110,000 shares.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 19,480 shares to 18,309 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 111,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,845 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beddow Cap Mngmt reported 38,400 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,836 shares. Regent Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 348,282 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs reported 0.97% stake. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Highland Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.84% or 318,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 211,261 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 72,074 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 24,610 shares. Td Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,008 shares. Headinvest reported 12,250 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.54% or 9,000 shares. Doheny Asset Ca owns 8,448 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.