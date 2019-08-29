As Humana (HUM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder American Century Companies Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Maintained by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 7,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 47,673 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, down from 55,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $276.08. About 800,223 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,500 shares to 539,460 shares, valued at $26.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,700 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

