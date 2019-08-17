As Humana (HUM) Stock Rose, Fort LP Lowered Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Stake by $424,954

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 53.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 20,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 17,616 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 37,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 591,019 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 149,192 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 11,035 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clean Yield Group Incorporated stated it has 61,869 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,213 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.98% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 6.84 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 252,338 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru accumulated 758 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.33 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 20,086 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 29,549 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Lc has 133,590 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares to 8,483 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,031 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Comml Bank reported 4,703 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Jane Street Llc has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 1,709 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Renaissance Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Goldman Sachs Group owns 1.68 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 4,525 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 31 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 944 shares. Tobam reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 244 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc reported 6,008 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,840 shares. Ajo Lp holds 1% or 731,471 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc stated it has 0.08% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,070 shares to 34,312 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 7,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).