As Humana (HUM) Stock Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; As Encana (Put) (ECA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 115,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82 million, down from 136,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $277.41. About 227,934 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (ECA) by 82.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 237,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 6.24 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana Medicare Advantage Members Now Have In-Network Access at Eight Additional McLaren Health Care Hospitals in Michigan – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 female-led health care startups selected to Houston accelerator program – Houston Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Humana (HUM) said may be interested in small medicaid acquisitions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $625.46M for 14.98 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 27,600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.07% or 415,455 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Pettee has 0.73% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 1,130 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 24,483 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 236,325 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,000 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested in 114,303 shares. 11,281 were accumulated by Sector Pension Inv Board. Scotia Inc holds 0.01% or 2,290 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 10,413 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0.02% or 16,665 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30 million shares to 26.30 million shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Ballard Pwr Sys Inc New (NASDAQ:BLDP).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $215.32M for 6.91 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.