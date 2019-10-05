As Humana (HUM) Stock Price Rose, West Family Investments Has Raised Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Financial Architects Has Increased by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 363.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $256.06. About 736,976 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 02/04/2018 – Baystreet.ca: Wal-Mart Buys Humana; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.