As Humana (HUM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Holding; Jvl Advisors Increases Holding in Encana (ECA)

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company's stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company's stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,817 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 16,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 591,019 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares to 852,160 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 323,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).