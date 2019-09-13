As Humana (HUM) Stock Price Rose, Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; James Investment Research Stake in Proctor & Gamble Co (PG) Has Lifted by $8.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Proctor & Gamble Co (PG) by 8889.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 79,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, up from 892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Proctor & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8,462 shares to 3,834 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 12,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,195 shares, and cut its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

