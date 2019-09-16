As Humana (HUM) Share Value Rose, Andra Ap-Fonden Increased Position by $397,500; Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $23.56 Million as Share Value Declined

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 24,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 482,895 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 8.29M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Management Co has 14,818 shares. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Regent Investment Llc owns 0.32% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,728 shares. Asset One Limited invested in 0.09% or 70,954 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 13,308 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 1,634 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mackay Shields reported 0.05% stake. Partner Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 10,284 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Heartland Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.74% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Alyeska Grp Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,000 shares to 51,400 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,300 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Powerful CEO council to establish investment fund – Louisville Business First” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “Iora Health and Humana Further Expand Relationship in Arizona – Patch.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Exch Traded Fund (BOND) by 92 shares to 3,674 shares, valued at $394.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Btc Cap Mngmt holds 3,002 shares. Washington owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,626 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fincl Architects accumulated 0.11% or 7,582 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 0.43% or 43,640 shares. Birinyi Associates Inc reported 5,250 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Accredited Inc accumulated 0.09% or 5,975 shares. South State Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loudon Ltd Company owns 3,827 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,979 shares. Williams Jones And Lc owns 8,103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weik Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 15,340 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.25% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM)/Altria (MO) Could Be Moving on Deal Speculation – Analyst – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.