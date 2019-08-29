As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lifted Holding; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Its Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 8,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 4,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $278.19. About 143,214 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares to 22,144 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 22,526 shares to 37,490 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 11,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,344 shares, and cut its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).