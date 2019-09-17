As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Holding; Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 1.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 567.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,780 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $274.56. About 138,763 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 111,120 shares to 65,845 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,705 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.