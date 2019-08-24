As Humana (HUM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Lowered Stake by $13.91 Million; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Raised Its Position

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 52,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 20,118 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 72,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.96. About 754,020 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 8.41M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice President and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Two Members of MB Financial’s Bd of Directors Are Expected to Join the Fifth Third Bancorp Bd

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,780 shares to 126,201 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 884 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Coldstream Cap Management Inc invested in 12,784 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 750 shares. Altrinsic Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 29,041 shares. 1.43 million are owned by Fort Washington Oh. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 0.67% or 93,658 shares. 562,588 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 74,702 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,091 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.07% or 771,230 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 596,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.38% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.57% or 4.13 million shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 11,560 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,034 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 71,468 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $695.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 178,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,281 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).