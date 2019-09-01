As Humana (HUM) Market Value Rose, Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Holding; Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Value Rose While Oakbrook Investments Has Cut by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 20,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 22,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 43,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 2.58M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 1529.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 64,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 68,674 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27 million, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 632,958 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS RELEASED LETTER TO CEO AND BOARD OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE TODAY, ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED BY IT

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $625.46M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 96,877 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 23.27M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 10,450 were reported by St Johns Management Communications Ltd Liability. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 7,381 are held by Eastern State Bank. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 6,000 shares. Private Trust Na reported 5,948 shares. Johnson Financial holds 8,072 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Patten Grp Inc holds 28,995 shares. Counselors holds 165,772 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 1.99 million shares. Hennessy has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,160 shares to 57,291 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 2,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 107,612 shares to 2,386 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,352 shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 15,955 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.09% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). South Dakota Council holds 1.05% or 186,655 shares. 11,535 are held by Piedmont Inv. Dupont Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,367 shares stake. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 12,008 shares. Nomura Asset Co Limited accumulated 45,376 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10.39M shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 10 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,099 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 1,797 shares. Nomura Holdings has 11,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

