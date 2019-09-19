As Humana (HUM) Market Value Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted by $994,810 Its Position; Hm Capital Management Upped Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,366 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83M, up from 44,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $277. About 97,444 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $707M

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.35. About 138,389 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital holds 835 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership accumulated 69,794 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 2,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hood River Management Lc holds 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 3,704 shares. Cibc World stated it has 2,522 shares. Captrust Finance owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli & Com Invest Advisers stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 8,546 shares. Havens Advisors Limited holds 7.42% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 37,000 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 20,162 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has 2,409 shares. 36,609 are held by D E Shaw Inc. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.34% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 57,810 shares. 224,625 were accumulated by Tig Lc. Prudential Finance holds 0.02% or 46,356 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares to 18,151 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS) by 71,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,968 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).