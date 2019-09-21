As Humana (HUM) Market Value Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased by $310,845 Its Holding; As Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Increased Stake

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 931,905 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q REV. $14.28B; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 6,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 75,070 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, up from 68,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 3.97 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Republic Inv Management holds 0.1% or 187,626 shares. Finemark Bancshares & Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 59,000 shares. Transamerica Fincl has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,017 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 608,872 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 294 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 12,800 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust Com holds 0.07% or 4,304 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 34,831 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.1% or 41,668 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 1.37% stake. 64,830 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ent Fincl Svcs reported 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Humana Collaborates with Seniorlink on Virtual Care Team Pilot – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Medicare Advantage Members Now Have In-Network Access at Eight Additional McLaren Health Care Hospitals in Michigan – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.