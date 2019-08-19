As Humana (HUM) Market Valuation Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $1.10 Million; Choate Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $399,030 as Market Value Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $298.54. About 678,708 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.25% or 3.91M shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 15,676 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 15,377 shares. 1,000 are held by Oakworth Cap. E&G L P, Texas-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited invested in 0.12% or 2,337 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 268 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 11,535 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na accumulated 1,266 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 3,100 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 111,844 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs owns 1.68 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 1,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 10,993 shares to 29,421 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 303 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 1,595 shares. Zacks Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,171 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,254 shares. New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 554,567 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 27,781 were reported by Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 1,018 shares. Moab Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.87% or 83,567 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 215,857 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 33,204 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd owns 6,265 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).