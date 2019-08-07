As Humana (HUM) Market Valuation Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.94 Million; Cabot Wealth Management Lifted Stake in 2U (TWOU) by $1.18 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 7,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 22,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 14,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $293.89. About 795,364 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 39,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.79M market cap company. The stock increased 5.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 3.15M shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares to 6,713 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,862 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 136,234 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Natl Bank owns 2,530 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited reported 3,828 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 785,244 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 26,645 shares. Welch Cap Partners Ltd Liability New York holds 1.17% or 12,895 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Limited Partnership owns 13,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 945 shares. Laffer Investments holds 9,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 142,343 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 11,281 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 45,155 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co. Highland Capital LP reported 4,525 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co owns 30,002 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 120,957 shares to 248,567 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,023 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

