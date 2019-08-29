As Humana Com (HUM) Market Value Rose, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Tyson Foods (Put) (TSN) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (Put) (TSN) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 4,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 215,998 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (HUM) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 11,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 18,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $278.99. About 75,331 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – HUMANA FOUNDATION ADDRESSING ROOT CAUSES TO CREATE IMPROVED & S; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Curo Transaction Expected to Close During Summer; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 63,668 shares to 68,868 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (Put) (NYSE:SJM) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 693,608 were reported by Scopus Asset Management Lp. Dubuque Financial Bank And owns 2,700 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aviva Public Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 110,026 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 38,798 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,368 shares. Principal Grp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 1.42M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,500 shares. Mariner Limited Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,628 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs owns 5,180 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 48 are held by North Star Inv Management. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 23,013 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 29,400 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 51,594 shares to 132,381 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

