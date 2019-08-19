As Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Valuation Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Has Raised Position; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose While Reik & Co Decreased Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 13,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 51,667 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 24,434 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500.

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 441,138 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aqr Capital Management Limited Co reported 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hemenway has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 503 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lowe Brockenbrough Co has 9,405 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 16,771 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 17,097 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 2,330 shares. Sky Gp Limited Com holds 0.37% or 14,290 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.22% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,364 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0.82% or 863,975 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anson Funds Management Limited Partnership holds 26,542 shares. Quantbot LP owns 0.03% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 8,410 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 1.48M shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 986,723 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 14,070 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech invested in 575,007 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 77,489 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 382,972 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Presima holds 8.44% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 1.78M shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 726,851 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 2.26 million shares. 50 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Waterfront Partners Lc has 5% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 998,072 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).