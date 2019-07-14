As Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Market Value Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Its Holding by $500,140; Sanofi (SNY) Holding Held by Bank Of America Corp

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 20,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 783,491 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 468,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.85M, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 2.41 million shares traded or 62.03% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 08/03/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – SANOFI WILL PAY EVOTEC AN INITIAL ONE-TIME CASH UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 60 M AND PROVIDE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT LONG-TERM FUNDING TO ENSURE SUPPORT AND PROGRESSION OF PORTFOLIO; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONDUCT 1.5 BLN EUR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 159,250 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carvana Co by 13,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,646 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 21,063 shares to 43,968 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,813 shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waterfront Limited Liability Corporation holds 998,072 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 20,655 shares stake. Heitman Real Estate Secs Lc reported 2.02 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.58M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 60,500 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial reported 34,993 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 255,491 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 23,986 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management stated it has 126,336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 97,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

