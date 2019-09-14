As Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Market Valuation Rose, Cohen & Steers Raised Position; General Electric (GE) Holder Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $595,000

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 665,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 18.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.18 million, up from 17.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 756,646 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 446,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, down from 505,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 477,961 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 575,525 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,580 shares. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% or 42,814 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.80M shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 6,238 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 10,457 shares. 14,299 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 462,792 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Eagle Asset owns 138,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 918 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 115 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) by 124,228 shares to 411,181 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 960,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,320 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Fortune.com published: “GEâ€™s Basic Businesses Are Badly Underperforming, by This Accounting Metric – Fortune” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GE rebounds after CEO share purchases, Wall Street analysts come to company’s defense – CNBC” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation (NYSE:STZ) by 3,225 shares to 52,945 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).