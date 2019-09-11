As Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Decreased Position by $972,808; Cbre Clarion Securities Position In Sempra Energy (SRE) Was Has Increased

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 13,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 53,792 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 39,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 28,859 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 340,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 369,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 5,302 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & invested in 1.17M shares or 4.87% of the stock. Chilton Cap Management Ltd accumulated 146,899 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 22.12M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 4,050 shares. Putnam Lc accumulated 94,748 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 15,000 were reported by Moore L P. Intact Mgmt Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,104 shares. Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 7,214 shares. Northern Tru reported 3.63 million shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 348,006 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.29M shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $181.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares to 274,326 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 94,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.97 million are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Alyeska Investment Gru LP reported 75,000 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 8,190 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,728 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.04% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 4.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.04% or 126,336 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 152,761 shares. Bamco New York reported 401,963 shares. 345 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Service. 38,141 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 14,070 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Lasalle Inv Management Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 3,127 shares. 394,057 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% or 12,503 shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.96M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.