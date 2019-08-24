As Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) Stock Rose, Howard Capital Management Has Cut by $972,808 Its Holding; Rwc Asset Management Llp Position In Eagle Materials (EXP) Was Has Increased

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (HPP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 28,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 340,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, down from 369,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 404,634 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 472,314 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82M, up from 466,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 779,620 shares traded or 50.36% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,889 shares to 95,707 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc accumulated 94,313 shares. Putnam owns 111,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 262,628 shares. Aperio Gru Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pnc Serv holds 345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0% or 198,169 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 97,743 shares. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,153 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 14,070 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 846,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 74,953 shares. The California-based Adelante Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Regions Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 15,142 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 533,270 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment, California-based fund reported 2.26M shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares to 12.90M shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,105 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Service stated it has 69 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 133,140 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 101,155 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,230 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Lc accumulated 0.35% or 16,248 shares. First Dallas Incorporated accumulated 33,252 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.14% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 584,893 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 34,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 34,981 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 82,131 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Company reported 31,103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 4,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

