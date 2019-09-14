As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stock Value Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Holding; Prudential Plc Position in Voya Prime Rate Trus (PPR) Lowered by $424,320 as Market Value Were Volatile

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.15 million, down from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 756,646 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trus (PPR) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 106,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 117,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 146,068 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 9,623 shares to 91,045 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 264,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 318,896 shares. Shaker Financial Services Limited holds 0.29% or 118,850 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs owns 1,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 86,330 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com reported 3,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Q Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 193,259 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Lp reported 13.51 million shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Landscape Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 64,603 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 52,162 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 2.07M shares. Moreover, Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 20,950 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 14,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 1.21% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.03% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 112,880 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.2% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 1.36M shares. Legal General Gru Public Llc has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 70,493 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 6,600 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Incorporated Lc accumulated 9,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 31,313 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. 1.53 million are held by Presima Inc. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Company stated it has 3.80M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.