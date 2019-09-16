As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stock Rose, Presima Cut Position; Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose While Private Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 56,484 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 75,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 1.03M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 254,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.78M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.85 lastly. It is down 6.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

