As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Shares Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Increased Stake by $17.68 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $647,710 as Share Price Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $14.78 during the last trading session, reaching $278.93. About 3.15 million shares traded or 24.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 404,165 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 205,926 shares to 298,369 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.38% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 109,696 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). 77,489 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Synovus Finance holds 34,993 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 20,655 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 7,283 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 262,628 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 8,868 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 114,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,505 shares. Principal Finance stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 8,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Communications Na owns 1.71M shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares to 34,607 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,797 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 327,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,407 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,544 are held by Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability. Moreover, Two Creeks Capital Mgmt LP has 8.69% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,561 were accumulated by First Natl Trust. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 284,575 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp invested in 0.37% or 5,979 shares. Rech Mgmt Communication invested in 2.88% or 37,926 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 70,150 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackenzie reported 185,734 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,066 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 53,894 shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And has 1.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 123,770 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,526 shares.