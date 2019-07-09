As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Share Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $68.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 942,746 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35 million, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 267,907 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Shares of NYSE owner fall as Morgan Stanley and Fidelity plan rival exchange – CNBC” on January 07, 2019, also Techcrunch.com with their article: “NYSE operatorâ€™s crypto project Bakkt brings in $182M – TechCrunch” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Manchester United’s (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Deserve to Gain 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 210 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt holds 76,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 2.75M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv invested in 1.33% or 88,292 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 34,105 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has 74,420 shares. 1.12M were reported by Fayez Sarofim &. Northern holds 10.96 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 2,215 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. 341,864 are held by Crescent Park Management L P. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP holds 110 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.17% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 16,480 shares.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $85.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.11M for 24.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.15% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 4.57 million shares. 111,132 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Co. Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 531,291 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 29,000 shares stake. Security & Mgmt holds 1.59% or 1.14M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 1,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 35,684 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Presima stated it has 1.78M shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 37,282 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 8,190 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.28% or 1.52M shares.