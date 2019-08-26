As Hudson Global (HSON) Stock Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $516,453; Credit Agricole S A Position in Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Lowered by $1.18 Million

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 4,714 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 50 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66,740 shares to 67,720 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Com Llc holds 0.52% or 94,099 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,712 shares. Art Advsr Llc invested 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Homrich Berg invested in 14,355 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.20 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 56,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co reported 204,800 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com has 5,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Moreover, Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 19,520 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 40,970 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5.24M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 84,400 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 16,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 48,547 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 707,100 shares. Jbf Capital holds 157,917 shares. 3.99 million were accumulated by Heartland Advisors. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 54,935 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has 374,611 shares. Schneider Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) for 299,138 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 14,600 shares. Cannell Cap Limited Co owns 2.34 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.