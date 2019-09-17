As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.90 Million; Ferro (FOE) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Boosted Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 47,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 564,328 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 516,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 431,133 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 779,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 29.99M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.70 million, down from 30.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 526,631 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 195,275 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 167,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 22,289 shares to 394,645 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,253 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

